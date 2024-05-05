Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $128.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $133.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,215.09 and a beta of 0.95. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $923,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

