Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,542 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of XPO worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in XPO in the third quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in XPO by 527.2% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 90,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 76,025 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in XPO by 12,894.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,002 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 11.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of XPO by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPO opened at $112.56 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $130.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.80 and a 200 day moving average of $100.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.65.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

