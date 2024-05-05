StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Performance
SEAC opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $9.50.
About SeaChange International
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SeaChange International
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.