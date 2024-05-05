Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.86.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 3.1 %

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Shares of SWKS opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day moving average of $101.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.