Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex Stock Down 11.4 %
Shares of CETX opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 million. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 56.88% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cemtrex will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.
