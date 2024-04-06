Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,723.41.

BKNG stock opened at $3,601.90 on Wednesday. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,456.93 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,593.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,336.55. The stock has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $24.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 175.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,234,000 after acquiring an additional 112,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,919,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

