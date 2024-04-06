Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Rating Reiterated by BWS Financial

BWS Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $917.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $519.33 to $471.33 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPL

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TPL stock opened at $597.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.86. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $422.07 and a 52 week high of $666.67. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.76. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 64.22%. The company had revenue of $166.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.1667 dividend. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $540.24 per share, with a total value of $162,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,477,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 645 shares of company stock worth $339,256 in the last 90 days. 20.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,239,000 after buying an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,200,000 after acquiring an additional 207,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.