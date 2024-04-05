Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,102 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,135,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 49,465 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1,038.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 93,934 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 459.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 36,813 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Trading Up 3.7 %

NTNX traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $66.13. 1,340,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,475. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at $819,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,602,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,962 shares in the company, valued at $254,003.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,477 shares of company stock worth $4,836,249 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

