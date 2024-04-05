Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Down 3.3%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $102.59 and last traded at $102.59. 453,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 733,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.20.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.22.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,573,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,565,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 1,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,573,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,435 shares of company stock worth $8,987,931 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $913,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

