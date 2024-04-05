International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 124,492 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,270,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.78.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AME traded up $3.13 on Friday, reaching $182.47. The stock had a trading volume of 275,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,626. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.12 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.11.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

