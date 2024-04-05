Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $43.67 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 112.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 106,431 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.27% of IDEX worth $43,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IDEX by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $226,556,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 420.8% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,600,000 after buying an additional 631,172 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IDEX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,628,000 after buying an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,667,000 after acquiring an additional 280,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IEX traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $239.25. The company had a trading volume of 103,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,285. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.13 and its 200 day moving average is $214.11.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

