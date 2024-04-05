Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 832,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $44,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 201.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in CSG Systems International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGS. StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

Shares of CSGS stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 38,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,355. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.