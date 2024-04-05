Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Trimmed by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. AXQ Capital LP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 64.3% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.26. 868,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,522,523. The firm has a market cap of $153.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

