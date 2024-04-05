Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,361 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Invitation Homes worth $43,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 38,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

Shares of INVH stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.74. 346,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,180. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

