Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,890 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $23,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Softbank Group CORP. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,435,452,000 after buying an additional 874,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,332,000 after buying an additional 104,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after buying an additional 693,443 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $31,723,551.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 692,269,751 shares in the company, valued at $112,673,824,672.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $31,723,551.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 692,269,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,673,824,672.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,918,567 shares of company stock worth $963,239,758 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.78. 505,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,536,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.55. The company has a market cap of $190.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

