LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Increases TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target to $40.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target indicates a potential upside of 147.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

TGTX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,804,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,529. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 713.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $351,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 29,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.