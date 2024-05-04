Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Get Tenable alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Tenable

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.60. 954,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,766. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $51,977.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,419.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $51,977.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,419.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,382 shares of company stock worth $15,021,615. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,510,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,248,000 after purchasing an additional 259,552 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tenable by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,085,000 after purchasing an additional 680,477 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tenable by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,038,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 36.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,668,000 after purchasing an additional 810,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Tenable by 11.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,195,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,340,000 after purchasing an additional 227,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.