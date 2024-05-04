Provence Wealth Management Group Invests $276,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,928 shares of company stock valued at $87,833,828 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG traded up $3.71 on Friday, hitting $381.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,254. The firm has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

