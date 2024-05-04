SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Lowered to $133.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SITE

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.42. 481,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,666. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $116.81 and a 12 month high of $188.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total transaction of $1,763,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,340,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,500. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.