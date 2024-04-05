Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Trims Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 962 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PXD traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.93. The company had a trading volume of 263,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,019. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.03. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $196.74 and a 52 week high of $271.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

