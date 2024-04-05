Home Depot’s (HD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $390.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HD. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $386.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.35.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $356.72. 280,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,106. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.28. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $353.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

