Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,142 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,972,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 4,112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,292,000 after buying an additional 435,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Autodesk by 24,236.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 410,075 shares of the software company’s stock worth $84,849,000 after buying an additional 408,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.10. The stock had a trading volume of 112,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,481. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.02. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $279.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,770 shares of company stock worth $12,065,385 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

