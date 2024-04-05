RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. RPM International updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

RPM International Stock Down 5.8 %

RPM stock opened at $111.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.69. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $78.52 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RPM

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,215 shares of company stock worth $1,112,547 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in RPM International by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.