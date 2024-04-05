McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.03

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.03 and last traded at C$14.94, with a volume of 37218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.64.

McEwen Mining Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$732.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.46.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C$4.38. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of C$79.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.0764994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

