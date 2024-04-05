CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Insider Sells $72,301.92 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Karen Detoro sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $72,301.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,026.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karen Detoro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Karen Detoro sold 1,307 shares of CNO Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $35,210.58.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Karen Detoro sold 1,282 shares of CNO Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $34,614.00.

NYSE:CNO opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $28.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

CNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,739,000 after purchasing an additional 626,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,203,000 after purchasing an additional 198,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after purchasing an additional 102,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,342,000 after acquiring an additional 95,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,226,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,116,000 after acquiring an additional 76,514 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

