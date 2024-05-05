Robert W. Baird Raises LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $66.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.15. 891,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,875. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -106.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $64.36.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $781,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,932,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth $7,123,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,612,000 after buying an additional 100,133 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

