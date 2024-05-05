Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.520-4.720 EPS.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,662,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,679. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.72.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. StockNews.com lowered Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

