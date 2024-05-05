M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,340 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.14. 974,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,434. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $296.50.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Barclays raised their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.