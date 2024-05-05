U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 72,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,968,000.

NASDAQ HYLS traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.74. 225,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,521. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

