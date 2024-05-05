Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 131,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 2.2 %

Iron Mountain stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,763. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.92. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 114.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 282.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 393.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $360,396.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,124 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,361. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

