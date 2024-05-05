One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after purchasing an additional 162,691 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $8.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $435.48. The company had a trading volume of 48,515,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,759,256. The business’s fifty day moving average is $436.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.18. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $315.11 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

