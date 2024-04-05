Eren Bali Sells 15,000 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,205,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eren Bali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $164,550.00.

Udemy Price Performance

UDMY stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. Udemy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Udemy had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $189.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UDMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Udemy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Udemy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the first quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Udemy in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Udemy by 261.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

