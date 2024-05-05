One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 4,164 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 43,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 37,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $92.46. 8,501,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,849,194. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.67.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2709 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.