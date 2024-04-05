Insider Selling: Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CTO Sells $23,339.68 in Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 11,908 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $23,339.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 936,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,379.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Maziar Arjomand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Maziar Arjomand sold 8,116 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $15,501.56.

On Monday, March 25th, Maziar Arjomand sold 13,219 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $25,644.86.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Maziar Arjomand sold 15,240 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $32,461.20.

Wag! Group Trading Down 1.5 %

PET opened at $2.01 on Friday. Wag! Group Co. has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The company has a market cap of $81.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wag! Group

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 275.90%. The company had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million. Analysts predict that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at $225,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter worth about $117,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wag! Group by 3,514.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

