Oppenheimer Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AQB opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.32. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of AquaBounty Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 64.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 42,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.

