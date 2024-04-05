Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.24. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

In other Element Solutions news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $1,430,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,395 shares in the company, valued at $16,341,964. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $1,430,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares in the company, valued at $16,341,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,495,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,162,000 after purchasing an additional 110,620 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,242,000 after acquiring an additional 183,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Element Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,730,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,934,000 after acquiring an additional 45,752 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Element Solutions by 47.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,706 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,232,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,154,000 after acquiring an additional 798,662 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

