Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $61.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Melius Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.50.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of JCI opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

