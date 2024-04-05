Brokerages Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) PT at $194.42

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.42.

Several research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Chart Industries stock opened at $153.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $105.89 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.39 and its 200-day moving average is $137.84.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,163,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,607,000 after acquiring an additional 39,130 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 84,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

