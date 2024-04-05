Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $109.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.29. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $112.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. Research analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.91%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

