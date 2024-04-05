RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Increased to $264.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $201.00 to $264.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $332.15.

RH Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of RH opened at $282.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.46. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

