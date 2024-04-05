CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $304,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.21. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares during the period. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way. On February 25, 2024, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S.

