Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Truist Financial

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus lowered Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.34.

NYSE RF opened at $20.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after buying an additional 3,119,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,928,000 after buying an additional 1,951,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,169,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,922,000 after buying an additional 618,384 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

