Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 13,386 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,386 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2163 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

