UBS Group Downgrades Southern (NYSE:SO) to Neutral

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, FinViz reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SO. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Southern alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SO

Southern Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.49. Southern has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.91.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Southern by 62.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $128,413,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $1,547,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $2,585,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.