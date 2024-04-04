UMB Bank n.a. Has $40.71 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 670,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,972 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $40,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $62.55 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.