Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 43,618 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 539,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.4% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $39,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,745.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,711,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $71.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.52.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.