Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 304 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,657,000 after buying an additional 1,920,386 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,724,000 after buying an additional 63,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,119,000 after buying an additional 119,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 24.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,892,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after buying an additional 566,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2,222.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,338 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $112.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.24. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $54.49 and a 52-week high of $112.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.51 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

In related news, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $248,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $85,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $248,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,985 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

