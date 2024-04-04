STERIS plc Expected to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of STERIS in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share.

STE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $216.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. STERIS has a 1 year low of $180.54 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.82. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.79.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

