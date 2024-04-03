SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Holdings Raised by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 962,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up about 14.4% of Vanderbilt University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $57,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $61.93.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

