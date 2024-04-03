Vanderbilt University Acquires Shares of 47,098 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,098 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,000. Coinbase Global accounts for approximately 2.0% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 427.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 401 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $7.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.93. 3,957,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,666,530. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 934.41 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.80.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $3,372,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,461,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $3,372,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 726,615 shares of company stock valued at $112,038,692. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

